Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.
SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
