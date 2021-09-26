SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:SNX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

