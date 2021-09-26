Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $321.94 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Synopsys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

