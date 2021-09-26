Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.46 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

