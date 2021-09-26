The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 44.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.