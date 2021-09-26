The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $174.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.03. 823,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

