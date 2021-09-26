The Goldman Sachs Group Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $59.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,643,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.