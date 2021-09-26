The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $7.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 1,564,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $14,392,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $8,009,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.