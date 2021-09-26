The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to “Buy”

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. 380,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.27 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

