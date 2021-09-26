Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $81.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00158036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.00525017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041795 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003983 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

