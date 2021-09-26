THETA Price Tops $5.26 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. THETA has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and $322.02 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00011883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00130495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

