Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,871.33

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $46,871.33 and $112,145.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00350204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

