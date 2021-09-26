Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $51,780.63

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $51,780.63 and $128,540.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00348356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000719 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

