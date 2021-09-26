TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,418.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $562,900.91 and approximately $17,418.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

