Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Cap of $65.11 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $59.21 or 0.00133901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $65.11 million and $22.61 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00104771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,081.23 or 0.99694968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.81 or 0.06911086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00750437 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.