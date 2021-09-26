TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

