Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00007862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $48,673.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.62 or 1.00302314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.46 or 0.06980848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00751447 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

