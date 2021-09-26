Tripio Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $803,803.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

