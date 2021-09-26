Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

