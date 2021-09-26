Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $422.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.85 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.16.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $482.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $332.20 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

