Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.28 ($36.80).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €36.68 ($43.15). The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.77.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.