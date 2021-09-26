uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $483.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $33.77 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

