United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.28.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

