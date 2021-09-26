UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $71.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $72.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $285.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $309.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $407.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.92. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.