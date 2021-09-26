Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.92.

UHS opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $64,725,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

