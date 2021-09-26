USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $13.23 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00104405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00132817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,092.81 or 0.99557923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.28 or 0.06912112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.00751733 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

