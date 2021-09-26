Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 37,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,404. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.