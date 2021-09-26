Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $183.61 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

