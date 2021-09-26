Vesper (VSP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Vesper has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $39.36 million and $1.27 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.94 or 0.00017960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00104771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,081.23 or 0.99694968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.81 or 0.06911086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00750437 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

