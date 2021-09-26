Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.57. 167,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

