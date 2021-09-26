VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.36.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

