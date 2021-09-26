Wall Street Games 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $975,347.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $975,347.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.