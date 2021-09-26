Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $652.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.92 million. Waters posted sales of $593.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of WAT opened at $393.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.