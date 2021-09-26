Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $277.57 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

