WHALE Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.86 or 0.00024653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $68.13 million and $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

