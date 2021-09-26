WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock valued at $788,506,166. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

