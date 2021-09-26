Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post sales of $602.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.10 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD opened at $114.95 on Friday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.