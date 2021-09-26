Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Tops $460,919.75

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $7.03 or 0.00015971 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $460,919.75 and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.86 or 0.99712671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.54 or 0.06930510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00751316 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

