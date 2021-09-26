WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

WW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get WW International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WW International by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.