Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

