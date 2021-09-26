yieldwatch (WATCH) Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $76,247.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,217,945 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

