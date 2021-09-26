Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $2.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $2.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.94 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.