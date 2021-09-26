Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce $651.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

