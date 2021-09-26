Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.70 Million

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $741.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.15 million and the lowest is $728.05 million. Incyte reported sales of $620.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

