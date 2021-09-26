Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.