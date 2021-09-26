Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.43 Million

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $577.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $574.40 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $344.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

