Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

