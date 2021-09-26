Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.
TGP stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.
About Teekay LNG Partners
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
