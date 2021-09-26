Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report $866.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.80 million and the lowest is $859.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $239.58 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $239.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

