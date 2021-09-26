Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report $46.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.21 million to $47.20 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $36.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $200.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $202.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.13 million, with estimates ranging from $209.99 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

