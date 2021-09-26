Zacks: Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $23.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $27.13 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $101.12 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

